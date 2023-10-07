Sign up
Previous
Photo 3367
Pumpkins
These pumpkins were on display at West Seattle Nursery. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes
ace
Fantastic, such large pumpkins
October 7th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely autumn capture.
October 7th, 2023
