Pumpkins by seattlite
Photo 3367

Pumpkins

These pumpkins were on display at West Seattle Nursery. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
Fantastic, such large pumpkins
October 7th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely autumn capture.
October 7th, 2023  
