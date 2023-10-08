Sign up
Photo 3368
Blacked-Capped Chickadee
This shot was taken at a neighbor's who has a couple of bird feeders in his yard. I had to crop it a bit due to the glaring sunlight on the house's white siding.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
John Falconer
ace
Great capture
October 8th, 2023
Lee-Ann
Lovely shot.
October 8th, 2023
