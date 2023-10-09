Previous
Green Lake by seattlite
Green Lake

This shot was taken last week while walking around Green Lake which is approximately a three-mile walk.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and leading lines. I can just imagine the beauty all around you on this lovely walk.
October 9th, 2023  
