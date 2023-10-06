Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3366
Fall Leaves
Another capture of fall leaves which was taken a few days ago.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3372
photos
184
followers
197
following
922% complete
View this month »
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful fall capture.
October 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of the gorgeous colours, wonderful detail and dof.
October 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close