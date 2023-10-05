Previous
Sunflower by seattlite
This tall sunflower was hanging over a fence. The large sunflower bloom looked fresh for it being fall weather. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot as it peeps over the fence at you !
October 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
October 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty against the wooden background.
October 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Still so beautiful, lovely capture and textures.
October 5th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 5th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous!
October 5th, 2023  
Joan ace
Love the red backdrop!
October 5th, 2023  
