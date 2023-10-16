Previous
Fall Colors by seattlite
Fall Colors

Another photo taken last week of fall's colors at Green Lake.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
