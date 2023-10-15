Previous
Rainy-Day Rose by seattlite
Photo 3375

Rainy-Day Rose

My neighbor's roses are still blooming. This shot was taken last week.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
The yellow so beautiful
October 15th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Beautiful roses - fav! We still have a few in our garden, but it is turning rather cold for them now.

Ian
October 15th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot of a very pretty rose.
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise