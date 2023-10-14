The Heron and The Turtle

The Stare Down. What are you looking at said the heron? Noooo....What are you looking at said the turtle?



A couple of other photographers spotted this heron who was semi-hidden in Green Lake's shoreline foliage. I decided to walk a bit south from where they were taking their photos. Finding as good of a pov as I could, I focused on the heron and took a couple of shots. One of the shots has the heron looking/staring downward and that is when I noticed the turtle looking/staring upward. I was able to get this shot before the heron and turtle moved.