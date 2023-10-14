Previous
The Heron and The Turtle by seattlite
Photo 3374

The Heron and The Turtle

The Stare Down. What are you looking at said the heron? Noooo....What are you looking at said the turtle?

A couple of other photographers spotted this heron who was semi-hidden in Green Lake's shoreline foliage. I decided to walk a bit south from where they were taking their photos. Finding as good of a pov as I could, I focused on the heron and took a couple of shots. One of the shots has the heron looking/staring downward and that is when I noticed the turtle looking/staring upward. I was able to get this shot before the heron and turtle moved.
gloria jones

ace
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
October 14th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 14th, 2023  
