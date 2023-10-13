Previous
Fall Leaf by seattlite
Fall Leaf

This shot was taken several days ago at Green Lake.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful colors and great details.
October 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful colour and detailed shapes
October 13th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
Wonderful detail and color- to me a red leaf against a green background is a quintessential fall shot!
October 13th, 2023  
