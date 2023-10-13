Sign up
Previous
Photo 3373
Fall Leaf
This shot was taken several days ago at Green Lake.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors and great details.
October 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful colour and detailed shapes
October 13th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wonderful detail and color- to me a red leaf against a green background is a quintessential fall shot!
October 13th, 2023
