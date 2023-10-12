Previous
Fall 2023 by seattlite
Fall 2023

Fall's changing leaf colors never gets boring. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Ever so stinning Gloria, marvelous capture and colours.
October 12th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Lovely Autumn scene. Love the carpet of leaves.
October 12th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
Lovely shot of the colors and a little nook for reflection. What a great scene
October 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the bench as an focus point to this lovely fall scene
October 12th, 2023  
