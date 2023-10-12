Sign up
Previous
Photo 3372
Fall 2023
Fall's changing leaf colors never gets boring. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3378
photos
184
followers
197
following
923% complete
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Ever so stinning Gloria, marvelous capture and colours.
October 12th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Lovely Autumn scene. Love the carpet of leaves.
October 12th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
Lovely shot of the colors and a little nook for reflection. What a great scene
October 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the bench as an focus point to this lovely fall scene
October 12th, 2023
