Fall Trees by seattlite
Photo 3371

Fall Trees

October 2023...This is my annual fall photo of Green Lake's colorful-fall tree lineup. There were no tree reflections on this particular day which are always a bonus for a photo. This shot was taken last week.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the beautiful autumn color.
October 11th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful colours
October 11th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful fall shot and I like the layers.
October 11th, 2023  
