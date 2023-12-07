Previous
American Wigeon by seattlite
American Wigeon

This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Babs ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the flash of green on his head!
December 7th, 2023  
