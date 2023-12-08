Previous
Rain Puddle Reflections by seattlite
Rain Puddle Reflections

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week. Seattle's weather has been pouring rain for the past few days.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Good catch
December 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
December 8th, 2023  
