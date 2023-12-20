Previous
Squirrel by seattlite
Squirrel

This squirrel shot was taken early this month at Lincoln Park.
20th December 2023

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
John Falconer ace
Great capture
December 20th, 2023  
