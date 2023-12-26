Previous
Sunrise by seattlite
Photo 3437

Sunrise

This sunrise photo was taken from my back deck on Christmas Eve morning.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Rob Falbo
Great capture with great colour.
December 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful layers and silhouettes.
December 26th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Wow pretty! Love the layers of color!
December 26th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking sky.
December 26th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Beautiful light through the trees - fav!

Ian
December 26th, 2023  
