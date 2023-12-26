Sign up
Previous
Photo 3437
Sunrise
This sunrise photo was taken from my back deck on Christmas Eve morning.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
5
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3443
photos
185
followers
194
following
941% complete
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Rob Falbo
Great capture with great colour.
December 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful layers and silhouettes.
December 26th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Wow pretty! Love the layers of color!
December 26th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking sky.
December 26th, 2023
Fisher Family
Beautiful light through the trees - fav!
Ian
December 26th, 2023
Ian