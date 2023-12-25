Previous
Christmas Day 2023 by seattlite
Christmas Day 2023

Merry Christmas!

"The people who walk in darkness will see a great light. Those who live in a dark land, the light will shine on them." Isaiah 9:2
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful!
December 25th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot. Merry Christmas, Gloria.
December 25th, 2023  
