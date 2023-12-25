Sign up
Photo 3436
Christmas Day 2023
Merry Christmas!
"The people who walk in darkness will see a great light. Those who live in a dark land, the light will shine on them." Isaiah 9:2
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful!
December 25th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot. Merry Christmas, Gloria.
December 25th, 2023
