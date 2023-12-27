Previous
Robin by seattlite
Photo 3438

Robin

A robin with a freshly picked berry. This shot was taken last Saturday.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
KWind ace
Super shot! Great focus and timing.
December 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Perfect timing and capture with the lovely berries.
December 27th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, perfect timing. Excellent capture.
December 27th, 2023  
