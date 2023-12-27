Sign up
Previous
Photo 3438
Robin
A robin with a freshly picked berry. This shot was taken last Saturday.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3444
photos
185
followers
195
following
941% complete
View this month »
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
Super shot! Great focus and timing.
December 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Perfect timing and capture with the lovely berries.
December 27th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, perfect timing. Excellent capture.
December 27th, 2023
