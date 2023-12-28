Previous
Sunset Ferry by seattlite
Sunset Ferry

This shot was taken a week or so ago at Lowman Park Beach.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan ace
Great capture! Very moody.
December 28th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautifully captured and I love the atmospheric look of it.
December 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and atmospheric !fav
December 28th, 2023  
essiesue
Gloria, this is beautiful! fav
December 28th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful-You bring me so many memories of when I live there, many moons ago
December 28th, 2023  
