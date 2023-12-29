Previous
Eagles by seattlite
Eagles

Two eagles at Lincoln Park. This shot was taken last Saturday.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
December 29th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice!
December 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nicely captured !
December 29th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
They look so heavy
December 29th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Very majestic pair
December 29th, 2023  
