Sunrise ...

Yesterday morning's glorious sunrise. This shot was taken from my back porch.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a beautiful looking sunrise.
January 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Very nice
January 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fantastic sky - fav
January 17th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Wonderful
January 17th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Love that sky
January 17th, 2024  
