Lowman Park by seattlite
Photo 3460

Lowman Park

A capture of Lowman Park taken a week or so ago.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov with the overhanging branches and the beautiful blue of the sky !
January 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful scene
January 18th, 2024  
