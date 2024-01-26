Sign up
Previous
Photo 3468
Winter Berries
This shot was taken last week in the hood.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
5
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these gorgeous berries and their beautiful leaves.
January 26th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous winter colour
January 26th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
So bright and beautiful...fav.
January 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
A lovely burst of color
January 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and bright!
January 26th, 2024
