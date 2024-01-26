Previous
Winter Berries by seattlite
Photo 3468

Winter Berries

This shot was taken last week in the hood.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these gorgeous berries and their beautiful leaves.
January 26th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous winter colour
January 26th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
So bright and beautiful...fav.
January 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
A lovely burst of color
January 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and bright!
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise