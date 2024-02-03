Previous
New Boathouse Construction by seattlite
Photo 3476

New Boathouse Construction

Green Lake's new boathouse project is almost completed. There are still workmen and big machinery in the area, but the building itself is now complete. The building out of the interior is next. This shot was taken last Monday.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot. I like the colors.
February 3rd, 2024  
Jen ace
Nice POV in this shot, and great color 😀
February 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and pov, that sounds like quite an amazing project.
February 3rd, 2024  
Fisher Family
A nice colourful shot fav! It will be interesting to see the boathouse when it is finished.

Ian
February 3rd, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
what a very, very cool capture. I love the color and it is a great depiction of what is going on. love it
February 3rd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise