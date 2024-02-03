Sign up
Photo 3476
New Boathouse Construction
Green Lake's new boathouse project is almost completed. There are still workmen and big machinery in the area, but the building itself is now complete. The building out of the interior is next. This shot was taken last Monday.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot. I like the colors.
February 3rd, 2024
Jen
ace
Nice POV in this shot, and great color 😀
February 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and pov, that sounds like quite an amazing project.
February 3rd, 2024
Fisher Family
A nice colourful shot fav! It will be interesting to see the boathouse when it is finished.
Ian
February 3rd, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
what a very, very cool capture. I love the color and it is a great depiction of what is going on. love it
February 3rd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
February 3rd, 2024
