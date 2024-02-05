Previous
Skyscape by seattlite
Skyscape

A beautiful day in Seattle last week. Skyscape photo ops were everywhere. This shot was taken at Lowman Park.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of that gorgeous sky, I like the foreground textures too.
February 5th, 2024  
