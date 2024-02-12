Previous
Green Lake Loner by seattlite
Green Lake Loner

A candid shot taken at Green Lake last week.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Corinne C ace
Nice story-telling image
February 12th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
The trees are bare but I see the ivy growing on the tree is still green. Great candid.
February 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
A great story telling capture, makes one wonder.
February 12th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely and peaceful looking.
February 12th, 2024  
