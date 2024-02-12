Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3485
Green Lake Loner
A candid shot taken at Green Lake last week.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3491
photos
188
followers
195
following
954% complete
View this month »
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Nice story-telling image
February 12th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
The trees are bare but I see the ivy growing on the tree is still green. Great candid.
February 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
A great story telling capture, makes one wonder.
February 12th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely and peaceful looking.
February 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close