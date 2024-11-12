Previous
Fall Leaves by seattlite
Fall Leaves

While walking down the hill to Lowman Park, these leaves caught my eye for a quick shot. I liked the light and the surrounding branches.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Wonderful capture with beautiful light the dark background, stunning on black.
November 12th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such pretty colors.
November 12th, 2024  
