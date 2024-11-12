Sign up
Previous
Photo 3752
Fall Leaves
While walking down the hill to Lowman Park, these leaves caught my eye for a quick shot. I liked the light and the surrounding branches.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3758
photos
180
followers
189
following
1027% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with beautiful light the dark background, stunning on black.
November 12th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such pretty colors.
November 12th, 2024
