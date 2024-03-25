Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3525
Daffodils
I like this variety of daffodils. This shot was taken last week.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3531
photos
188
followers
194
following
965% complete
View this month »
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I love the lighting.
March 25th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Lovely lighting and daffodils.
March 25th, 2024
Barb
ace
I like those, too, Gloria! Very beautiful capture!
March 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these backlit beauties.
March 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So pretty
March 25th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice backlit daffs
March 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close