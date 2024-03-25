Previous
Daffodils by seattlite
Photo 3525

Daffodils

I like this variety of daffodils. This shot was taken last week.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
965% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I love the lighting.
March 25th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely lighting and daffodils.
March 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
I like those, too, Gloria! Very beautiful capture!
March 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these backlit beauties.
March 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So pretty
March 25th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice backlit daffs
March 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise