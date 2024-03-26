Sign up
Previous
Photo 3526
Magnolia
Magnolia trees are blooming in the hood. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
5
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3532
photos
188
followers
194
following
966% complete
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - fav
March 26th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Gorgeous - ours we're just blooming when the freeze him and killed them
March 26th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Wonderful with the details showing the light veins in the petals
March 26th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up capture.
March 26th, 2024
Kate
ace
Great details and composition
March 26th, 2024
