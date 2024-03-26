Previous
Magnolia by seattlite
Magnolia

Magnolia trees are blooming in the hood. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - fav
March 26th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Gorgeous - ours we're just blooming when the freeze him and killed them
March 26th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful with the details showing the light veins in the petals
March 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up capture.
March 26th, 2024  
Kate ace
Great details and composition
March 26th, 2024  
