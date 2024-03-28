Previous
Tulips by seattlite
Tulips

This shot of early tulip blooms was taken at my neighbor's garden a few days ago.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beautifully composed and captured.
March 28th, 2024  
Beautiful shot of the tulips
March 28th, 2024  
