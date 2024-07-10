Previous
A little friend. by seattlite
A little friend.

This shot was taken last week at my neighbor's garden.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Corinne C ace
Beautiful shot. I love the intense color if the flower and the neutral bokeh
July 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I like your little photobomber. Lovely shot.
July 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and beautifully captured.
July 10th, 2024  
