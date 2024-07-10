Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3629
A little friend.
This shot was taken last week at my neighbor's garden.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3635
photos
185
followers
193
following
994% complete
View this month »
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful shot. I love the intense color if the flower and the neutral bokeh
July 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I like your little photobomber. Lovely shot.
July 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and beautifully captured.
July 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close