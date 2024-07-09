Sign up
Previous
Photo 3628
Bachelor's Buttons
Another flower capture taken in my neighborhood a few days ago.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
4
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3634
photos
184
followers
193
following
993% complete
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mark St Clair
ace
Nicely framed and love the colors
July 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot & a lovely sense of movement!
July 9th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Wow, so pretty.
July 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
Oh, I so love your capture of these old-fashioned flowers, Gloria!
July 9th, 2024
