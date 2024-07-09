Previous
Bachelor's Buttons by seattlite
Bachelor's Buttons

Another flower capture taken in my neighborhood a few days ago.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mark St Clair ace
Nicely framed and love the colors
July 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot & a lovely sense of movement!
July 9th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Wow, so pretty.
July 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
Oh, I so love your capture of these old-fashioned flowers, Gloria!
July 9th, 2024  
