Western Tiger Swallowtail by seattlite
Western Tiger Swallowtail

This shot was taken last month at Lincoln Park while walking through the interior of the park.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet close up capture.
July 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful
July 8th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
July 8th, 2024  
