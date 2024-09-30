Previous
Green Lake Trees by seattlite
Green Lake Trees

Green Lake's trees are starting to show off their new fall colors. This shot was taken a few days ago.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gloriously beautiful Autumnal scene with the tranquil waters and and trees turning colours ! fav
September 30th, 2024  
