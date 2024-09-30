Sign up
Photo 3710
Green Lake Trees
Green Lake's trees are starting to show off their new fall colors. This shot was taken a few days ago.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gloriously beautiful Autumnal scene with the tranquil waters and and trees turning colours ! fav
September 30th, 2024
