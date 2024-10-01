Previous
Squirrel by seattlite
Photo 3711

Squirrel

This cute, little Green Lake squirrel caught my eye for this shot which was taken last week.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
October 1st, 2024  
