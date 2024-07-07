Previous
Summer's Day by seattlite
Summer's Day

A nice summer's day with white clouds, blue sky, and blue water. This shot was take at Lincoln Park a few days ago.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
How beautiful that looks, love the blues and cloudscape.
July 7th, 2024  
