Visit to the pediatrician

Today, my baby and me went to the pediatrician for a routine check-up. I realized that we go to many places, many times, but we never photograph them, they remain just some memories , just as I would never have photographed this cabinet if I had not done this project. With this project it seems to me that I am taking more pictures, in places where I would not have taken out the camera, it is nice to have some tangible memories.

PS: not a great photo, but this was the main event of this day