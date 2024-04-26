Previous
Best purchase 😅 by selenaiacob
12 / 365

Best purchase 😅

I was to the store with my baby and I forgot to take a coin, so I put him in one of this things😂. He loved it 😅🥰 Haha is nice to be small 😆
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
Photo Details

