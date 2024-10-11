Previous
Happy National Sausage Pizza Day by sewfree
80 / 365

Happy National Sausage Pizza Day

National Sausage Pizza in a Steampunk pizzeria.

Prompts for Text to image (1) Steampunk, (2) Architecture (3) Addition of anything you want

The man in the suit has ordered a giant pizza. The architectural elements are the arches, smokestack, gears, balcony etc.

Created with https://designer.microsoft.com/image-creator
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Marj

@sewfree
