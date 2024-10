Check out my mannequin's hat Outfit

After creating a knit hat, a mannequin must try it on for size. He is sporting a winter outfit style. This hat outfit is on a plastic head that is a decorative light. The mannequin showcases the fun hat with a fluffy pom pom on top.



Beside the mannequin is my robot dog which adds a futuristic twist. Teddy is on a shelf to add a quirky touch.