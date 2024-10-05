Hanging Quilt

Having my cup of coffee this morning and I looked across at the hanging quilt on the wall. It was cross stitched by my mother about 40 years ago. I noted it needs a cleaning and does not hang as it was originally put on the wall mount. Time to give this piece some love.



Took a picture and used the negative filter for a twist. Some basic editing to give it life.



This quilt pattern is in sampler style. Samplers were known to be used by stitchers in Europe as early as the beginning of the 16th century. Decorative motifs such as stitched animals, deer, birds etc were often used. This quilt may have some Quaker influence that can be identified by common elements such as the house with the double chimneys, Tulip motifs, Fences, The building in this piece has often be identified as the Hollyberry Farm design.



The decline of cross stitch began during World Wars I and II when women were needed to support the war effort. The revival of cross stitch occurred in the 1960's when people had more leisure time.



I don't have the patience to do this much cross stitch so I treasure this quilt and will pass it down to my children.