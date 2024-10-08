Sign up
Beaded Bracelets
Today is a great day for crafts. Beading is a creative hobby that I enjoy. It reflects my personal style and makes a nice gift. The repetitive motions and concentration required for beading helps create a calmer state of mind.
Used my old Nikon CoolPix compact camera
8th October 2024
365
beads
jewelry
