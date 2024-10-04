Previous
Happy National Taco Day by sewfree
73 / 365

Happy National Taco Day

Reaching out for a Taquito which is a rolled taco.

Tacos are thought to come from Mexico. Ancient Mexicans used a type of flat corn tortilla and filled them with various fillings available to them.

Using my cell phone camera today and snapseed for edits.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Marj

@sewfree
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise