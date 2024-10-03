Happy National Techies Day

Covering 3 themes today.



Techies Day

My hard drive was removed from my old computer. Took a photo with Cannon EOS Rebel and then composted a second hard drive photo to the side. On the top image I used the "Swirl" application in Paint.com. to create interest and abstract quality.



Theme-October2024 "Leading Lines" real or perceived. Not sure this meets the theme because they don't quite connect with the edges of the frame but they project a line theme.



abstract-83 This image of the hard drive is not recognizable until an explanation is given.