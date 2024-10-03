Previous
Happy National Techies Day by sewfree
72 / 365

Happy National Techies Day

Covering 3 themes today.

Techies Day
My hard drive was removed from my old computer. Took a photo with Cannon EOS Rebel and then composted a second hard drive photo to the side. On the top image I used the "Swirl" application in Paint.com. to create interest and abstract quality.

Theme-October2024 "Leading Lines" real or perceived. Not sure this meets the theme because they don't quite connect with the edges of the frame but they project a line theme.

abstract-83 This image of the hard drive is not recognizable until an explanation is given.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Marj

@sewfree
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise