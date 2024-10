Found Treasures

Sorting out some drawers and found old DVD's



A colorful mosaic of movie and TV shows.



Along with the DVD's I found my my old pocket Nikon Coolpix camera. I took a trip in 2007 and it was the perfect point and shoot camera for my pocket. The old photos on the Scan Disk were corrupt so I am glad we created a vacation scrapebook with select prints. I used the Coolpix for the photo today.



Time to revisit these nostalgia treasures