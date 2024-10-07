Previous
Word of the Day Optics
76 / 365

Word of the Day Optics

Afternoon sun was shining on this globe found on my desk.

Optics, the study of sight and the behavior of light, or the properties of transmission
and deflection of light.
7th October 2024

Marj

@sewfree
20% complete

