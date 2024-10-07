Sign up
Word of the Day Optics
Afternoon sun was shining on this globe found on my desk.
Optics, the study of sight and the behavior of light, or the properties of transmission
and deflection of light.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Marj
@sewfree
365
365
Camera
COOLPIX S60
Tags
oct24words
