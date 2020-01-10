Previous
Next
Sunrise in Millenium Wood by shepherdman
Photo 1866

Sunrise in Millenium Wood

On a clear morning we notice that the time of sunrise is just beginning to retreat, just a bit earlier each day. We start the morning dog walk in pre-dawn grey, and finish in sunlight.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You must have a healthy lifestyle with all those early morning walks! Wonderful angle you have here!
January 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise