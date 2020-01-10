Sign up
Photo 1866
Sunrise in Millenium Wood
On a clear morning we notice that the time of sunrise is just beginning to retreat, just a bit earlier each day. We start the morning dog walk in pre-dawn grey, and finish in sunlight.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Maggiemae
ace
You must have a healthy lifestyle with all those early morning walks! Wonderful angle you have here!
January 10th, 2020
365 Project
