Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2291
Red Kite
Returning from our morning walk, I saw this red kite hovering over the footpath. This is still quite unusual around here, since this is buzzard country. We see buzzards on every walk. Nice to see something a bit different.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2291
photos
122
followers
89
following
627% complete
View this month »
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
24th January 2024 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous capture
January 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 24th, 2024
KV
ace
What a beauty… we have a lot of buzzards here too.
January 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close