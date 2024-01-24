Previous
Red Kite by shepherdman
Photo 2291

Red Kite

Returning from our morning walk, I saw this red kite hovering over the footpath. This is still quite unusual around here, since this is buzzard country. We see buzzards on every walk. Nice to see something a bit different.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous capture
January 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 24th, 2024  
KV ace
What a beauty… we have a lot of buzzards here too.
January 24th, 2024  
