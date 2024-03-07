Sign up
Photo 2293
Photo 2293
Gone
It is rare for Ellie to chase a squirrel, but she couldn't resist when one ran from behind a tree right in front of her, and then ran up a neighbouring tree. The squirrel then sat on a branch taunting Ellie. No wonder Ellie doesn't normally bother.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
1
1
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
5th February 2024 10:10am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Precious photo
March 7th, 2024
