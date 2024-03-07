Previous
Gone by shepherdman
Gone

It is rare for Ellie to chase a squirrel, but she couldn't resist when one ran from behind a tree right in front of her, and then ran up a neighbouring tree. The squirrel then sat on a branch taunting Ellie. No wonder Ellie doesn't normally bother.
Shepherdman

Christine Sztukowski
Precious photo
March 7th, 2024  
