Light and Shadows by shepherdman
Photo 2288

Light and Shadows

Every year at around this time I feel that the quality of sunlight changes, maybe a bit brighter, a bit sharper, almost spring-like on a day with a clear blue sky. Shame about the weather. Definitely not spring like.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
