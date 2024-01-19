Sign up
Previous
Photo 2290
Final Frosty Morning
From the forecast todays walks will be the last mud-free ones for a while. It has been nice walking along any route, even the muddy waterlogged ones, and not having to clean the dogs afterwards
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
1
1
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2290
photos
122
followers
89
following
627% complete
View this month »
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
19th January 2024 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely
January 19th, 2024
