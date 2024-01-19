Previous
Final Frosty Morning by shepherdman
Final Frosty Morning

From the forecast todays walks will be the last mud-free ones for a while. It has been nice walking along any route, even the muddy waterlogged ones, and not having to clean the dogs afterwards
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely
January 19th, 2024  
